Man to stand trial charged with causing Chesterfield dad’s death by dangerous driving
A man will stand trial later this year following the death of a Chesterfield dad.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 11:27 am
Jon-Paul Prigent, 47, of Laburnum Street, Hollingwood, died following an incident on Station Lane, Old Whittington, on the afternoon of July 30, 2020.
John Banks, 40, of Crow Lane, Chesterfield, was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the incident.
He denied the charge when he appeared at Derby Crown Court this week.
Court officials have confirmed the case is next listed for trial September 12.