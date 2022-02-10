Man to stand trial charged with causing Chesterfield dad’s death by dangerous driving

Jon-Paul Prigent, 47, of Laburnum Street, Hollingwood, died following an incident on Station Lane, Old Whittington, on the afternoon of July 30, 2020.

John Banks, 40, of Crow Lane, Chesterfield, was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the incident.

He denied the charge when he appeared at Derby Crown Court this week.

Jon-Paul Prigent - who died after an incident on a Chesterfield road in 2020 - with his wife Catherine. Picture submitted.