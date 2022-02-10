Bolsover boy, 11, to tackle first triathlon fundraiser in aid of Sands baby loss charity

Eleven-year-old Hayden Hudson is currently training for the extraordinary endurance feat which will take place on Sunday, April 24.

The challenge will see the youngster, who has learning difficulties and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), tackle a six-mile bike ride from his home in Bolsover to Poolsbrook Park where he will complete a two-mile run.

Keen swimmer Hayden then aims to finish his triathlon at The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley, swimming as many lengths of the 25-metre pool as he can.

Hayden Hudson, who is part of Chesterfield Swimming Club’s squad, will complete his triathlon with a swim on April 24

He will be taking on the challenge in aid of Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity, which has been a great support to his sister Rebecca and her partner Craig.

Posting on his fundraising page, Hayden said: “Last year my sister Rebecca and her partner Craig unfortunatley had an ectopic pregnancy, I found it hard to watch them go through it and it was heartbreaking for all of us as a family, but especially my Rebecca and Craig who needed a lot of support from everyone around them.

"When we lose a loved one even if we have never met them it still affects you, so it is important to have someone to talk to. When I spoke to my sister about wanting to raise money in memory of their loss she directed me to the Sands charity at Chesterfield."

Hayden began his fundraising efforts to three years ago – typically choosing to undertake two challenges a year – and so far has raised a combined total of over £4,000 for numerous charities.

This year however, he has decided to go above and beyond with his fundraising and has already completed his first challenge – a swim at The Healthy Living Centre which raised over £600 for Bolsover Parish Church.

His proud mum, Tracey Hudson, said: “The thing is with Hayden, he’s got ADHD and is on the autistic spectrum. Because of this he has great determination. Once he’s set a target he will do it.

"He doesn’t really show excitement as he doesn’t understand things like that… but he’s looking forward to this challenge definitely.”

To support Hayden and help his smash his £300 fundraising goal, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tracey-hudson13.