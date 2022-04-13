Long-awaited cafe opens in Derbyshire park

Park Life Café at The Swiss Tea Rooms in Belper’s River Gardens will begin serving hot meals on Thursday, April 14, to cater for Easter visitors.

Amy Campbell, head of marketing at Deep Beat Entertainments, said: “We are now officially open to the public, in a 'soft launch' capacity to allow an organic flow of customers and to prevent an influx on one single day – the café is a small space, and we intend to provide a bustling yet relaxed atmosphere and allow customers to experience the exciting space in the best light possible.

”The view is of course spectacular, with the River Derwent running right alongside the building. Our swan boats, which bear a very close resemblance to those enjoyed by visitors of the gardens many years ago, are available to hire as well as our classic rowing boats.”

Park Life Café at Swiss Tea Rooms was officially launched on April 8.

Twenty people have been recruited to work in the new cafe which was officially launched by the mayors of Amber Valley and Belper on April 8.

The menu focuses on fresh, hearty dishes with a strong Derbyshire influence. Amy said: “From the classic breakfast options such as the humble bacon or sausage sandwich, served on soft Scotch morning rolls, to a beautifully finished bagel, topped with herby mushrooms and crumbled feta. Our lunch options include our homemade sausage roll served with Cheddar cheese and apple coleslaw, homemade soup of the day, to imaginative takes on the classic Derbyshire oatcake, topped with fresh and vibrant ingredients.

“Our delicious range of local cakes and sweet treats sits centre stage in our display fridge in the front of the counter, alongside our tempting Cornish scoop ice cream.

“Of course, our own Blend of Life Café Coffee will be on offer. Sustainable, Fairtrade coffee with a unique balance of bitter and sweet flavours to create the perfect sip. Each and every drink is crafted by our wonderful baristas."

Mouth-watering fare to tempt customers to the new cafe in Belper's River Gardens.

Blended to order shakes and smoothies such as a classically British strawberries and cream layered milkshake or strawberry and rhubarb lemonade are also available.

All takeaway packaging including coffee cups, lids, cold drinks cups, food boxes and bags, plus sugar, salt and pepper sachets, are 100% compostable.

The decor of the café complements the natural surroundings, with a calming colour scheme and simple furniture and design accents.

Amy added:”We are beginning a Gallery Wall and will be engaging with the local community to display local photographers’ work, alongside historic and archive imagery of the gardens and surrounding landmarks.”

Community, heritage and quality shine through every aspect of the cafe which is on the same spot where the iconic Swiss Tea Rooms once stood.

The Swiss Tea Rooms opened in 1906 but by 1981 were closed because of vandalism and over the decades fell into disrepair.

