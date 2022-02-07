The cafe in Belper River Gardens will replicate the park’s former Swiss Tea Rooms which had been a fixture since 1906 until it fell into disrepair.

Deep Beat Entertainments have received the keys for the brand-new building which has been built on the site of the old tea rooms.

Work is now underway to fit a bespoke counter unit, which will form the focal point of the cafe, as well as the kitchen, and then furniture and decor. There will also be a kiosk facing onto the children’s area of the park, replicating the ‘grab and go’ ice cream and milkshake service of Deep Beat’s temporary chalet which has been in the park throughout 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Tony Harper, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for Regeneration and Community Safety, hands the keys to the tea rooms’ general manager, Darren Steels.

Amy Campbell, head of marketing at Deep Beat Entertainment, said: “It’s an absolutely beautiful location. When considering applying for a contract and undertaking preliminary research, our teams visited the River Gardens and found it was such an idyllic spot, with so much potential.”

Park Life at the Swiss Tea Rooms will be the firm’s 12th Park Life unit to open nationally.

Councillor Tony Harper, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for Regeneration and Community Safety, handed the keys to the tea rooms’ general manager, Darren Steels.

Coun Harper said: “It’s a beautiful building, with a lovely vista of the River Derwent. We are excited to finally see this coming forward - it’s great for the community and for visitors.”