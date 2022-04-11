Look at these 26 beautiful gardens in Derbyshire supporting charities through public open days

Their generosity aids the National Garden Scheme, which last year supported good causes to the tune of more than £3million. The lion’s share of that amount, £2,557,500, went to nursing and health charities who provided critical support to the NHS during the Covid pandemic.

David and Anne Wilkinson, of Brierley Farm, Ashover, will be opening their garden to the public for the first time on May 10. When the couple moved in 16 years ago they inherited an established garden with a system of connected ponds and woodland with winding paths. The garden has since been extended, ponds have since been remodelled, a vegetable/nursery garden created, rhododendrons and azaleas added and bulbs including hellebores and hostas planted.

Anne, 64, a chartered accountant working in the greetings card industry, said: “I love the garden’s remote location straddling the Smalley Brook stream and the challenges its varying habitats provide for different gardening styles."

Gill and Colin Hancock have been opening their garden at Belper Road, Stanley Common for 24 years. Gill, 70, a retired teaching assistant, said: “The garden has lots of features including a laburnum tunnel, rose dome, wildlife pond, vegetable garden and rose meadow. We also have a ten-acre wood whcih was planted after the land was opencast in 1999 and a half-acre lake.”

Colin, who was a tool designer at Rolls Royce before retirement, and Gill will open their garden to the public on May 22 and June 19, 2022.

1. Bonsall Cascades Gardens at Clatterway, Bonsall, DE4 2AH is set over four acres and has secluded garden rooms for relaxation and reflection which are inspired by Japanese gardens and Buddhist philosophy. There is a wide collection of unusual perennials, conifers, shrubs and trees, a Bonsai centre and nursery. Cascades Gardens opens to the public on April 22, July 23 and September 3, from midday to 4pm. Entry £7 (adult), £3 (child). Photo: Amanda McConnell Photo Sales

2. Chesterfield The Paddock, at Manknell Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, S418LZ, is a half-acre garden which has a stream with a bridge across, a koi filled pond and a small copse. Cream teas are served in a pergola. Open days on April 24 and July 24, from 11am to 5pm. Entry £3.50 (adult), free for children. Photo: Amanda McConnell Photo Sales

3. Barlborough The Hollies at Clowne Road, Barlborough, S43 4EH is a patio garden with Moroccan corner, cottage border, fruit and vegetable plot. Lindway at Chesterfield Road, Barlborough, S43 4TR has gardens front and back, basket and container planting and a small pond. Both gardens are open to the public on May 1, July 2 and 3, August 7, September 11, from 11.30am to 4.30pm. Clarendon at Clowne Road, Barlborough, S43 4EN, has a mature front garden with artificial stream leading to secluded rear garden and will be open on May 1, July 2 and 3. Entry to each garden is £5 (adult), free for children. Photo: Amanda McConnell Photo Sales

4. Wirksworth 27 Wash Green, Wirksworth, DE4 4FD has a secluded one-acre garden, with topiary, paved seating area, large wildlife pond, bog garden and areas of woodland. Public open days on May 15 and August 28, from 11am to 4pm. Home-made teas available. Entry: £4 (adult), children free. Photo: Amanda McConnell Photo Sales