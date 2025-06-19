Last chance to submit public comments as Government Inspectorate set to decide on future of controversial housing scheme on Derbyshire greenfield site

An inspectorate will reassess the council’s decision after a proposal to build 132 new homes on a Derbyshire greenfield site was rejected.

The Government Planning Inspectorate is set to make a decision on a planning application to build 132 homes on a greenfield site in Dronfield, which was refused by the North East Derbyshire Council in September 2024.

The plans, which proposed a mix of one and six bedroom homes on land north of Burns Drive, caused concern among residents and councillors.

The council’s planning committee rejected the proposal, submitted by W. Redmile and Sons Ltd, after issues relating to the impact on green field land and loss of agricultural land, road safety issues, risk of flooding, loss of ecological value as well as potential impact on social infrastructure.

Dronfield Civic Society said the neighbourhood has been subject to many complaints about an odour from the waste-water treatment works and despite a recommended distance of 400 metres for any potential new homes, the proposed site would fall into that area.

The developer has since appealed the decision and the planning application is set to be reassessed by the Government’s Planning Inspectorate – which will decide whether to uphold or overturn the council’s refusal.

Cllr Alex Dale, representing the Dronfield East and Unstone, said: “While we understand other people may have different views, as your local councillors, we’ve made clear from the start that this development in its current form is not right for this site or Dronfield.

“We’re continuing to work closely with residents and planning officers to support the Council’s original refusal and ensure the Inspector understands the planning and local context fully.”

Members of the public can submit their comments to be considered by the inspectorate by tomorrow (Friday, June 20).

Anyone who submits a comment, can also add responses to other parties’ representations until July 22.

Comments can be made online – with members of the public asked to click on the ‘Make Representation’ button in the top right.

Alternatively representation can be submitted via post to The Planning Inspectorate at Room 3A, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol BS1 6PN.