Lanes to be closed on several roads in Chesterfield area in coming weeks – full list of affected routes
Derbyshire County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused as a result of its summer maintenance programme on dual carriageways in the area.
Over the weekend, the A617 at Heath to Chesterfield’s Horns Bridge roundabout was closed as part of the programme – leading to traffic chaos in the area.
A council spokesperson said: “Every summer we carry out a maintenance programme on the dual carriageways in the county that we are responsible for.
"This work includes cutting the grass on the central reservations and at the sides of the roads, picking up litter, emptying the gullies and drains, fixing any potholes, and any other bit of maintenance work that needs carrying out.
“We've delayed this work by a month in 2021 so we’re kinder to nature by letting the grass grow that bit longer and we give some native species longer to flower and seed.
“Most of the dual carriageways will only have lane closures, but we'll need to fully close some of them to enable the work to be carried out safely.
“We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
“All work could be delayed if the weather is really bad.”
Full list of affected routes
July 26 – A61 Bowshaw – lanes closed from 9.30am to 3.30pm
July 27 – A671 Lordsmill Street – lanes closed from 4am to 11am
July 28 – A619 Markham Road – lanes closed from 4am to 11am
July 29 – A617 Pleasley – lanes closed from 4am to 11am
July 31 and August 1 – A38 South Normanton – lanes closed from 4am to 11am
August 2, 3, 4 and 5 – A6 Chapel bypass – lanes closed from 7am to 3.30pm
August 6 – A6 Taddington – lanes closed from 9.30am to 3.30pm
August 7 – A619 Rother Way – road closed from 4am to 11am
August 9 – A619 Baslow Road – road closed from 6pm to 6am on August 10
August 14 – A61, Chesterfield, Tesco to Horns Bridge roundabout – road closed from 6am to 6pm
August 15 – A61, Chesterfield, Tesco to Whittington – road closed from 6am to 6pm
August 21 and 22 – A61 Dronfield bypass – road closed from 6am to 6pm
August 28 – A617 Doe Lee – lanes closed from 6am to 6pm
August 29 – A6135/A616 junction 30 M1, Barlborough – lanes closed from 4am to 11am
Complaints over Chesterfield closure
On Saturday and Sunday, the A617 at Heath to Chesterfield’s Horns Bridge roundabout was closed between 6am and 6pm.
Drivers reported journeys of up to one hour across the town because of heavy traffic, particularly around the Horns Bridge roundabout and along Derby Road.
Residents in the area have been complaining about the timing of the roadworks on Facebook.
Gary Moore posted: “Should be 6pm to 6am. This work could have been done in lockdown.”
Claire Shaw said: “What a stupid time to close – it should be 6pm to 6am. The village of Heath will love this… not!”