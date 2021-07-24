Chesterfield town centre in gridlock after closure of A617 bypass from Horns Bridge roundabout to M1 for roadworks

Derbyshire County Council is carrying out the maintenance work between 6am and 6pm today, Saturday, July 24, between the Horns Bridge roundabout and the M1.

Drivers are reporting journeys of up to one hour across the town because of heavy traffic, particularly around the Horns Bridge roundabout and along Derby Road.

Stagecoach East Midlands tweeted: “Pronto service to Chesterfield diverted due to road closure going through Spital rather than the A617.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Residents in the area have been complaining about the timing of the roadworks on Facebook.

Gary Moore posted: “Should be 6pm to 6am ...on a Saturday? This work could have been done in lockdown.”

Traffic is heavy across Chesterfield because of the A617 closure.

Claire Shaw said: “What a stupid time to close, it should be 6pm to 6am, the village of Heath will love this....not!”