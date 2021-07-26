Condolences expressed after man's body found in Chesterfield

Officers were called to reports of a concern for the safety of a man at a property in School Lane, Calow, at 8.30am on Saturday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “At the scene the body of a 49-year-old man was found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

"His family is aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing – however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

No further information is available at this stage.