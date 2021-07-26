Condolences expressed after man's body found in Chesterfield

Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances after a man’s body was found in Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 26th July 2021, 11:04 am
Updated Monday, 26th July 2021, 11:16 am

Officers were called to reports of a concern for the safety of a man at a property in School Lane, Calow, at 8.30am on Saturday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “At the scene the body of a 49-year-old man was found.

"His family is aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing – however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

No further information is available at this stage.

