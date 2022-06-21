Lancaster Bomber to fly over Derbyshire in memory of fallen WW2 servicemen

The Lancaster Bomber will fly over Stanley, near Ilkeston, on July 12.
The flypast is to mark the 80th anniversary of Wellington Bomber W5795 – which crashed just south of the village on July 12 1942, killing four servicemen and a civilian test observer.
There will be a memorial service at St Andrew’s Parish Church at 11.00am, where wreaths and crosses will be laid by relatives of the crew members and council officials.
This is followed by a carnival procession and gala, before the flypast takes place at 2.30pm – depending on weather conditions and operational requirements – at the village playing field.