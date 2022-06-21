Police warn of thieves tampering with ATMs to steal people’s cash in towns across Derbyshire

These offenders are using ‘cash trapping devices’ – which see a glue strip attached inside the ATM which prevents cash from being dispensed. When people try to withdraw money and fail to do so, as it has become stuck, these thieves then return to the machine and retrieve the cash.

Residents are being urged to scan ATMs for anything suspicious before they use them. If money is not dispensed, then report it immediately to the bank, post office or store where the machine is located. If this is not possible, then call the police – do not assume there is just a fault with the machine.