Chesterfield moped rider seriously injured after driver allegedly crashes into him before fleeing scene

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to an incident on the A61 southbound at Sheepbridge at 10.20pm on Monday, June 20. A moped rider reported that a car had crashed into the back of him, knocking him from his vehicle, before driving away from the scene.
The rider sustained serious injuries during the collision, but his condition is not life-threatening.
Any witnesses, or those with dashcam footage, are urged to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000354332:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.