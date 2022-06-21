Chesterfield moped rider seriously injured after driver allegedly crashes into him before fleeing scene

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to an incident on the A61 southbound at Sheepbridge at 10.20pm on Monday, June 20. A moped rider reported that a car had crashed into the back of him, knocking him from his vehicle, before driving away from the scene.

The rider sustained serious injuries during the collision, but his condition is not life-threatening.

Any witnesses, or those with dashcam footage, are urged to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000354332:

The rider was heading towards Sheffield on the Dronfield Bypass when he was reportedly hit.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101