Knights on the ball for weekend tournament at Bolsover Castle

By Gay Bolton
Published 14th Jun 2024, 15:19 BST
Historical re-enactors from Dressed to Kill are practising their football skills at Bolsover Castle ahead of the launch of Euro matches.

Over the weekend visitors to the castle will be transported back to the pageantry and excitement of the 15th century with a Knights’ Tournament.

The UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off tonight (Friday) when hosts and three-time champions Germany face Scotland in the opener in Munich.

