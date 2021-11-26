Key workers being helped on to housing ladder in Derbyshire is example of ‘levelling up’, says Government

The key workers are benefiting from the Government’s First Homes Scheme at Keepmoat’s Meadow View housing development in Shirebrook.

The scheme offers houses at a discount of at least 30 per cent of the market price to local first-time buyers and key workers – helping young people and families stay in the communities where they want to live and work.

Government housing minister Christopher Pincher with NHS worker Nicky Bembridge at the Meadow View Development in Shirebrook.

NHS worker Nicky Bembridge said: “I’ve been looking for a place since probably the end of last year and came across a few of the houses at Keepmoat and enquired about them.

“It’s just going to be nice to have my own space that is actually mine, not rented or anything like that.

“It’s just going to be fantastic.”

Tim Beale, chief executive of Keepmoat Homes, said: “We were delighted to support our partners at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Homes England and Bolsover District Council to pilot the First Homes Scheme at our Meadow View Development in Shirebrook.

“The scheme has proved extremely popular with local first-time buyers and key workers who would otherwise be unable to buy their own homes.

“It’s great to be part of an initiative that helps even more people get a foot on the property ladder and fantastic to see the first customers enjoying their new homes at Meadow View.”

Christopher Pincher, housing minister, added: “I am absolutely delighted that the first people to benefit from First Homes include a nurse and police officer.

“They have been helped to own a home in the community where they have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to keep people safe.

“This scheme is putting local people first and creating opportunities for young people and families to feel the sense of pride that comes with home ownership.

“We are determined to help more people on to the housing ladder and are providing significant funding to regenerate derelict land, deliver new homes and create prosperous local communities across the country.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The scheme is helping the Government deliver on its mission to level up communities across the country.”