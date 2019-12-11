Katie Price allegedly 'threatened to kill' Chesterfield builder ex-boyfriend

Katie Price is allegedly at the centre of a police probe for ‘threatening to kill’ her ex-boyfriend Chesterfield builder Charles Drury.

The former glamour model, aged 41, is said to be under investigation after the 22-year-old claimed to be 'worried for his safety', it has been reported by The Sun newspaper.

Katie Price has allegedly 'threatened to kill' her Chesterfield ex. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

A friend of Charles, who is also an amateur footballer, told the publication: “He asked her if he could collect his stuff and said she hit the roof. He said she threatened to ‘f***ing kill’ him if he came near the house.”

MORE: Former model Katie Price splits from Chesterfield builder boyfriend

Katie moved Charles into her home, dubbed the ‘Mucky Mansion’ and flew him out to Turkey when they began a relationship earlier this year.

MORE: Former model Katie Price says new Chesterfield builder boyfriend is "keeping her fit"

National reports claimed the pair had split in October and the model had got back together with former partner and personal trainer Kris Boyson.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson confirmed to MailOnline: “On Friday 29 November we received a report of a dispute between a man and his ex-partner, in which he believed a threat had been made against him.

“Officers attempted to speak to the informant on a number of occasions, however, were unable to see him in person at his local police station. The man was seen by officers yesterday, 5 December, and enquiries are ongoing into the allegations.”