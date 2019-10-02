Former model Katie Price says new Chesterfield builder boyfriend is "keeping her fit"

Former model Katie Price has been talking about how her new Chesterfield builder boyfriend is keeping her fit.

The 41-year-old who is currently dating Charles Drury has reportedly made the comments in response to taunts from her ex Kris Boyson.

The Sun is reporting that the former page 3 girl and her ex-partner exchanged messages through a mutual friend after a confrontation at Thorpe Park last week.

Personal trainer Kris reportedly called the Chesterfield builder a "little boy", leading to Katie saying that he is “packing a lot more down there” and “he’s all man", adding that her new relationship is "keeping her fit."

Tensions have been running high for a number of weeks with Kris also reported to have turned up at Katie's mansion last week, threatening to break her new man's legs.

Mum-of-five Katie dumped Kris after contacting Charles on Instagram over the summer. She is reported to have moved the 22-year-old into her mansion.