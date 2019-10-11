Former model Katie Price splits from Chesterfield builder boyfriend

Former model Katie Price has split from her Chesterfield builder boyfriend to reconcile with her ex-fiance.

The 41-year-old dumped personal trainer Kris Boyson, who she was engaged to, in the summer after starting a relationship with Charles Drury, a 22-year-old builder from Chesterfield.

She even moved Charles into her mansion and flew him out to Turkey, when she returned over concerns wounds from her recent face surgery weren't healing properly.

But the mum of five has now done a complete u-turn, getting back with Kris and moving him into her mansion, dubbed the mucky mansion.

According to reports in the national media, Katie has now unfollowed Charles on social media after he refused to sign a form promising not to tell all.

But it may not be the last we hear of Charles, who is also a model, as he is reportedly in talks for the new winter version of popular ITV2 show Love Island, which is due to air next year.

