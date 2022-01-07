Joy in Chesterfield and beyond as Gracie’s Law petition reaches 100,000 signatures for Parliament debate

It will now be considered for a debate in Parliament.

The online petition was started by Chesterfield campaigner Jackie Barnett-Wheatcroft after the death of Gracie Spinks.

Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks, who tragically died last year.

People of Chesterfield and beyond have been signing, sharing and raising awareness about the petition to ensure it hit the target – and everyone should feel proud for making a difference.

Gracie, 23, of Chesterfield, was murdered in Duckmanton on June 18 last year – four months after she contacted police to make an allegation of stalking about her killer, whose body was also discovered that day.

The petition calls on the Government to provide more funding for advocates to help victims of stalking.

According to the petition, this should also help the police to investigate cases more thoroughly, potentially preventing threats to life.

The petition – which is supported by Gracie’s family – needed to reach 100,000 signatures by February 3 in order to be considered for a debate in Parliament.

Jackie said: “I can’t believe it!

“It’s absolutely amazing what everyone has done and I can’t thank you all enough.

“It’s an amazing achievement – I’m so proud.

“We’ve done it!”

Zowie Shirley, who is also heavily involved with the campaign, added: “We’re just so overwhelmed and happy.

“We thank everyone for all their hard work in getting us to this stage.”

Next week, Jackie will have a meeting with safeguarding minister Rachel Maclean, who is responsible for tackling violence against women, as people await a Gracie’s Law debate in Parliament.