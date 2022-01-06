There were 1.07 million positive test results nationally in the week to December 30, up 34 per cent from the week before, official figures show.

Chesterfield recorded 2,360 cases, at a rate of 2,249.1 per 100,000 people, over this period – placing it 18th in the country for the number of infections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 30.

Here are the rates in every neighbourhood in Chesterfield:

1. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton Inkersall Green and Duckmanton had 2,351.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 185.7 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Staveley and Norbriggs Staveley had 2,097.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 155.4 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

3. Dunston Dunston had 2,482.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 139 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Boythorpe and Birdholme Boythorpe and Birdholme had 2,011.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 131.6 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales