Jacobean manor house in north Derbyshire - with historic links to Renishaw Hall owners - is set for auction after £260,000 cut in original price

A pretty Jacobean manor house in a picturesque north Derbyshire village is to be auctioned.

The Old Manor House at Cutthorpe, which has character and charm in abundance, is offered with a guide price of £840,000. It was originally listed for sale at £1.1million in June 2024.

Blenheim Park Estates, which is marketing the five-bedroom property, said: “Rarely on the market this Grade II* listed Manor House is an exquisite property of substantial historical interest, listed with the National Heritage, England (as ‘Cutthorpe Old Hall’).”

The property was formerly owned by the Sitwell family of Renishaw Hall fame and was built in 1625 to house the Mayor of Chesterfield.

The Old Manor House is one of only two ‘tower houses’ or ‘high houses’ near Chesterfield to have survived virtually unaltered, according to historian Philip Riden. The other is Barlow Woodseats Hall on the edge of Barlow village. Two other houses, originally built as tower houses but later remodelled on more modern lines, are Dunston Hall and Birdholme House.

Blenheim Park Estates have partnered with Pattinson Auction for the online auction sale of The Old Manor House, Cutthorpe. Viewing of the property is by appointment, call 0114 6970348 to book a time. Further details of the property are available on Zoopla.