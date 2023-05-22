"It's a living nightmare" - mum remembers Chesterfield hero teen Logan Folger on his 16th birthday

The hero teen died after entering the River Rother, close to the Chesterfield canal, on August 18, 2021, in an attempt to save one of his friends when they had got into difficulty.

Folger, aged 14, passed away three days later at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

To mark what would have been his 16th birthday, crowds gathered at Poolsbrook Country Park on Tuesday, May 16, to release balloon’s in Logan’s memory.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, Logan’s mum Stacey Bentley said the turnout was ‘amazing’. She said: “(This birthday) has always felt odd because Logan would have been doing his exams, just finishing school, and we’d always said we’d get him a motorbike or a moped for his birthday. We wanted to get him insured and on the road.

"We had decided we weren’t going to do another balloon release but it came to the Saturday night and Logan’s 11-year-old brother and I were were watching through memories from last year’s fundraiser and he said it would have been nice if we could do it again. So we had one night and part of Sunday to come up with ideas and then two days to organise the event but the support was really amazing.”

On what was a poignant day for the family, dozens turned up to show their support alongside bikers, a flypast plane banner reading ‘Our Hero Logan – 16 Today’, and members of the fire service that had attended the initial incident and tried to save Logan on the day.

Stacey said: “Obviously it’s the worst living nightmare you could ever experience: not only me but for the whole family. They all struggle with the loss of Logan but what does make it that little bit more comforting is knowing that he’s still very remembered and a lot of people turn up when we do these events to celebrate the life that he had, his birthdays, and the anniversary of his passing, I think that does make it easier.

"I really would just thank everybody for always supporting and keeping Logan’s memory going and just to ask people to please not go near open water. I know it’s tempting but it’s really not worth it - even though Logan was just trying to help, I’d never wish what happened upon anyone.”

The event follows a similar balloon release last year to mark what would have been Logan’s birthday – there was also a fundraiser at the Morrisons in Staveley to help children at Staveley Junior School access swimming lessons earlier as well as raise awareness of water safety.

Asked what Logan would be doing aged 16, his mum said: “16-year-old Logan would have been absolutely buzzing to know he was on the road with his own little bike - I’d probably have never seen him because he’d always be out and about. He'd have loved it, though, it’s a birthday he’s always looked forward to since he was a little kid.

“He just loved bikes, he was engine mad, and wanted to go to college to be a mechanic – he was a very practical lad and he’d have turned his hand to anything.”

Writing on Facebook, Stacey added: “I would personally like to thank each and everyone who managed to attend our hero’s birthday celebration. The turnout was amazing especially with only having two days notice but I’ve got to say I think we smashed it. He would have loved every second so thank you all very very much, it means the world to us as a family.”

As previously reported, the opening of Logan’s inquest heard he was trying to save one of his friends from the water when they got into difficulty in the canal at Staveley.

Logan became trapped under the water for nearly half an hour after being dragged underneath by a strong current.

Logan's mum described the last two years as "the worst living nightmare" but said the support of the community was "amazing"