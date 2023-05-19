The pub, which opened in 2016, shut suddenly earlier this year with liquidators appointed and Sterling Advisory taking charge of the winding up process. They said the pub had seen a lack of turnover following the pandemic as well as a ‘significant rent increase’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Bell, the appointed liquidator, said: “The Company has failed due to a lack of turnover coming out of covid. This was coupled with a significant rent increase, which left the Company making ongoing losses and unable to continue to trade.”

The Rectory closed owing creditors more than £180,000

In a statement of affairs issued by liquidators it was revealed that The Rectory owed 20 creditors a total of £180,860.71.

Of that they owe £51,289 to the Exeter Arms – a pub in Derby owned by Martin Bruce Roper, the same man who owned The Rectory – £43,592 to Barclays Bank and £43,461 to The Crossing Burton – another pub owned by Mr Roper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the company’s last full accounts, published in March 2022, they said they employed an average number of 23 employees at any time during the year.

The pub was well-received with an average rating of 4.3/5 after 744 reviews on Google and a TripAdvisor score of 4.0 after 193 reviews.

Shortly before closing, The Rectory was ordered to pay more than £20,000 to a former employee, Miss E Fletcher, who had claimed unfair dismissal surrounding maternity leave.

Midlands East Employment Tribunal awarded the claimant £20,681.000 though Emily Bell said this had ‘no relevance’ to the liquidation and added: “Had the company not been entering liquidation, the directors advised that the claim would have been rigorously defended.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad