Martin Ambler, 58, is behind bars after a successful prosecution by North East Derbyshire District Council’s joint environmental health team.

Ambler rented out properties that were found to be in ‘appalling conditions’ with serious faults, hazards, damp, and mould – with one particular property found to be infested with rats.

The home, rented by a family, showed serious neglect and hazards with holes in walls, gaps in decaying windows, doors which could not close, external doors which leaked and allowed wind through, along with serious damp and mould problems.

Rubbish-strewn exterior of one of the properties let by Ambler

As officers investigated more of his properties, another was found to have metal shutters attached to windows meaning tenants had no access to natural light for several weeks and a third property of Ambler’s had become a dumping ground for huge amounts of fly-tipping which he failed to clear up.

Ambler appeared at Chesterfield Justice Centre last month where he was found to have breached the terms of a previous court order relating to the upkeep of his rented properties.

As a result of his failure to comply he has been jailed for ten months.

In his sentencing remarks, the Judge said: “I consider that the only appropriate punishment for these breaches is an immediate [prison] term. There has been a history of poor compliance with court orders. The offences themselves were a breach of an order.

“I did not consider there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in the light of his response which showed an unwillingness to take the opportunity to change his ways.”

Ken Eastwood, assistant director of the Joint Environmental Health Service, commented: “This landlord grossly evaded his responsibilities and let sub-standard property to vulnerable tenants without any consideration for their health or wellbeing. The disrepair, damp, mould and rodent infestations presented significant risks to the health and safety of his tenants.