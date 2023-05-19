Mr Eric Bland of Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield, pleaded guilty at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court to offences of failing to comply with the requirements of Improvement Notices relating to two flats he owned on Hampton Street, Hasland.

Chesterfield Borough Council served the notices in 2020 and 2021 after a total of three ‘category one’ hazards and seven ‘category two‘ hazards were identified in the properties – including excess cold, fire safety and electrical hazards.

One tenant was without a proper heating system for a number of years and both properties required complete electrical rewires as the installations were in poor condition when tested.

Mr Bland’s barrister gave information in mitigation to the court. Although Mr Bland did eventually install a heating system in one flat, all the other required works had to be carried out by Chesterfield Borough Council after Mr Bland failed to comply. Mr Bland is in the process of repaying the council for the costs of those works.

At the sentencing hearing on Monday, May 15, Mr Bland was issued with a total of £8,000 in fines. He also had to pay a £190 victim surcharge and £4,000 in costs to the council.

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said the council would continue their efforts to protect tenants from landlords who rent out inadequate properties.

“Our private sector housing team is committed to protecting those living in the private housing sector. Making sure tenants are safe in their homes is a top priority and we will take appropriate action against landlords who fail to comply and rent properties that fall below the required standards.