With the cut of a ribbon, Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s new £2million pound Paediatric Assessment Unit has officially been declared open.

The purpose-built centre has been in construction for around 18 months and will welcome its first patients today (Tuesday, June 6). The new development was officially declared open at a ceremony on Monday - featuring young fundraisers, cake, and plenty of confetti.

The ribbon was cut by seven year old Thea Spencer who had raised £1,500, after being an inpatient, by painting pictures to improve crafting activities for other children in the hospital.

Tracy Barker, lead nurse for family care, said the new unit would make ‘a real difference’ and emphasised the more informal, welcoming design when compared to a traditional hospital ward.

It features a play zone for the children (including an Xbox), light and airy spaces, and colour-coded beds: all decided upon after consultation with parents to determine what they wanted to see from the new unit.

Tracy said: “We are incredibly excited to see this come to fruition. Previously children who will now be referred to the PAU were treated on our inpatient ward, which is not always the best environment for a short stay.

“I am incredibly proud to see it opening and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in this from day one and to all my colleagues - especially the building team for their flexibility and the domestics team who have worked incredibly hard to get it to sparkle.”

GPs and clinicians from the Chesterfield area will be able to refer children and young people to the purpose-built unit with 12 treatment spaces and room for six children to stay overnight.

The unit will ensure children are able to be seen by a healthcare professional ‘within fifteen minutes’.

