Luxury shepherd’s huts launched on Chatsworth estate to welcome Peak District visitors this summer

Chatsworth is offering a new way to stay on the estate with the launch of five luxury shepherd’s huts, now available to book.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:09 BST

Situated in a private hamlet in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the shepherd’s huts are just moments from Peak District walks, rides and landmarks, creating an ideal and secluded base for walkers, cyclists and nature enthusiasts.

Guests can extend their experience with expert guided parkland walks, garden insight tours and creative courses at Chatsworth, just two miles away.

Sleeping two to four guests each, the five huts have been designed to reflect their surroundings.

Each hut has comfortable beds (including bunk beds in the 4-person family hut), a log burning stove, fully-equipped bathroom, a mini kitchen with chef’s basics, outdoor furniture, Wi-Fi, and a welcome basket featuring locally-sourced milk, bread and other necessities.

Richard Palmer, Managing Director of the Devonshire Hotels and Restaurants Group, said: “We’re delighted to launch our shepherd’s huts, offering a completely new way to enjoy Chatsworth. We know that spending time outdoors is something our visitors love, and now they can get even closer to nature whilst enjoying all the comfort they would expect.

“We hope the shepherd’s huts encourage more of our visitors to extend their stay and enjoy everything that Chatsworth and the Peak District have to offer - whether walking the Monsal Trail, discovering local producers and makers, visiting the house and garden, or exploring Chatsworth’s Stand Wood and Adventure Playground with family and friends.”

Chatsworth’s shepherd’s huts are available to book now with prices starting from £140 per night based on a minimum two-night stay.

