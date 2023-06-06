Chesterfield drug driver arrested after telling police he had recently returned from Amsterdam but ‘doesn’t use cannabis anymore’
On Monday, June 5, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Chesterfield.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Intelligence-led stop check of this one on Derby Road relating to drug driving.
“Before we can point out our suspicions to the driver he admits having returned from a holiday to Amsterdam with friends recently, but states he doesn’t use cannabis anymore.
“Luckily we have a drug wipe to hand and after eight minutes of awkward silence the results are in.”
The driver tested positive for cannabis and was arrested by DRPU officers, before being taken into custody to have blood samples taken.