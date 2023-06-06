News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield drug driver arrested after telling police he had recently returned from Amsterdam but ‘doesn’t use cannabis anymore’

A driver who tested positive for cannabis after returning to Chesterfield from Amsterdam – despite telling officers he was off the drug – was arrested yesterday.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST

On Monday, June 5, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Chesterfield.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Intelligence-led stop check of this one on Derby Road relating to drug driving.

“Before we can point out our suspicions to the driver he admits having returned from a holiday to Amsterdam with friends recently, but states he doesn’t use cannabis anymore.

The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.
“Luckily we have a drug wipe to hand and after eight minutes of awkward silence the results are in.”

READ THIS: Police arrest pair and uncover suspected cannabis plants after being called to home in Derbyshire town

The driver tested positive for cannabis and was arrested by DRPU officers, before being taken into custody to have blood samples taken.