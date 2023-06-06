On Monday, June 5, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Chesterfield.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Intelligence-led stop check of this one on Derby Road relating to drug driving.

“Before we can point out our suspicions to the driver he admits having returned from a holiday to Amsterdam with friends recently, but states he doesn’t use cannabis anymore.

The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.

“Luckily we have a drug wipe to hand and after eight minutes of awkward silence the results are in.”