Police arrest pair and uncover suspected cannabis plants after being called to home in Derbyshire town
A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Danesmoor.
Officers attended the property on Penncroft Drive on Saturday, June 3 – and discovered what they believed to be a number of cannabis plants.
The man and the woman have both now been bailed pending further enquiries.
READ THIS: Derbyshire beer lover close to finishing 'longest pub crawl ever' after visiting every Wetherspoons in British Isles
If you have information about drug use in your community, you can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following non-emergency methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.