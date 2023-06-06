Police arrest pair and uncover suspected cannabis plants after being called to home in Derbyshire town

A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Danesmoor.

Officers attended the property on Penncroft Drive on Saturday, June 3 – and discovered what they believed to be a number of cannabis plants.

The man and the woman have both now been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers were called to an address on Penncroft Drive.

If you have information about drug use in your community, you can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following non-emergency methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101