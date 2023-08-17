Invictus Games: 50-year-old Derbyshire police officer to represent Team GB

The 50-year-old will compete in archey and table tennis at the games in Düsseldorf next month.

DS Fuller said getting the call-up, in June, having initially been named as a reserve was “surreal” and added that he “couldn’t wait to get out there and compete”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He initially joined the Army after leaving school in 1989 and served until 1996; conducting a tour of Bosnia in 1992 and postings in Canada, Germany and Norway. Ultimately he was medically discharged after developing compartmental syndrome in both his legs – meaning his muscles and nerves were damaged beyond repair.

DS Gareth Fuller will represent Team GB

His physical diagnosis didn’t stop him following his dream to join the police force and he did just that in 2002.

READ THIS: Fuel thief jailed after being caught with class A drugs

READ THIS: Six months of overnight rail works near residential area

Alongside his work, DS Fuller has been part of a local archery club since 2018 and was encouraged to apply for the Invictus Games through his friend.

DS Gareth Fuller will compete across archery and table tennis

He said: “My friend and I both applied for the 2020 games and went to the UK trials in Sheffield, thinking we would only be able to do archery. Little did we know we could try out for every other sport. We tried wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball which was great fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t make the team for the games in 2020, but I was keen to carry on with my archery. When the training camps came along in late 2022, we thought we would go along again. I was always a good shot in the Army and archery takes me back to those days. When you’re on the line and it’s just you and your bow, it’s just calm and focus, with nothing else in the way.”

The Invictus Games is a multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women which were founded by Prince Harry.

The first edition was held in London in 2014; next month’s edition in Germany will be the sixth edition and the biggest yet. Competitors from 22 nations will take part across 10 sports.

In preparation for the games DS Fuller has been keeping to a strict training schedule. He trains most days, starting with an early morning bike ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Training for the games has been such a positive experience for me. In turn, it’s meant that I’ve created better relationships with my family, friends and colleagues.

“I am anxious about what to expect from the competition, but I know I will give it my all. Entering a sport such as table tennis has been a new experience and I’ve loved learning about it – we even have a family table out in the garden.

“Being selected to represent the UK is a major privilege and achievement for me. It has taken a lot of commitment and time having to attend many training camps at

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We look forward to supporting DS Fuller at the Invictus Games and can’t wait to see what he achieves whilst in Düsseldorf.”