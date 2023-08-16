Man who stole stole two full jerry cans from Derbyshire petrol station caught with class A drugs and jailed following police chase
A 35-year-old man has been jailed after stealing from a petrol station.
By Oliver McManus
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 11:29 BST
Christopher Howell, of High Street, Heanor, was spotted by plain clothed officers in Ripley as he stole two full jerry cans of petrol before being chased by officers.
Howell was detained and a quantity of class A drugs were located on him.
He appeared before Derby Magistrates’ Court yesterday (August 15) and was found guilty.
In addition to being fined and ordered to pay compensation, Howell has been jailed for six weeks.