Network Rail has apologised for any disturbances caused by the track renewal work. It will commence on Monday, August 28 and take place intermittently until Friday, February 16.

The work will involve the relaying of rails and sleepers in order to help maintain a safe and sustainable railway.

Residents are being invited to a public meeting this coming Monday (August 21) to ask questions of Network Rail representatives.

In a letter to residents, Network Rail has said the “essential work” is “far from ideal”.

Julie Smithson, community relations executive at Network Rail, said: “I understand that working near your property overnight is far from ideal and I am sorry for any disruption this may cause. However, the work is essential, and the team need to undertake the work at night as it is the safest time for the team to access the railway due to the low numbers of trains that run at this time.”

“The nature of our work often means some disturbance is unavoidable, with the teams using on-track machines which travel at five miles per hours while in operation, generators, lighting, and some small portable hand tools. The team are aware that they are working close to your home, and they will try to minimise unnecessary disruption as much as possible.”

Meanwhile, a Network Rail spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: “Teams will be working to renew the track in this area, which includes relaying rails and sleeper. Once complete, the work will provide smoother journeys for passengers and help us to keep trains running reliably and safely for years to come.