Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Bakewell, Heanor, Ilkeston, High Peak and Derby

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:
By Ben McVay
Published 16th Aug 2023, 07:35 BST- 4 min read

Jerzy Malach, 52, of Meadow Court, Priory Road, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour and failing to update address on driving licence. Case adjourned.

Joseph Turner, 23, of Bowling Green Lane, Chapel-en-le-Frith: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20 hours’ unpaid work and £60 costs.

Ismaila Jatta, 45, of Lime Grove, Darley Dale: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed alcohol treatment requirement and £60 costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates CourtChesterfield Magistrates Court
Ian Hicks, 64, of Rock Terrace, Fly Hill, Bakewell: Guilty of driving uninsured with an expired licence. Case adjourned.

Eva Horvathova, 33, of Harriet Street, Derby: Guilty of improperly disposing of domestic waste. Handed £120 fine, ordered to pay £97 compensation, £48 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

David Hames, 42, of Brighton Road, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 28 days.

Charles Bell, 34, of Devonshire Close, Staveley: Guilty of driving while banned. Handed £200 fine.

Jason Wilkinson, 50, of Sycamore Road, Hollingwood: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £80 fine and £60 costs.

Mya Worthington, 20, of Wynton Avenue, Alvaston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from a period of detention. Handed £126 fine and £60 court costs.

Juris Fomins, 34, of Redshaw Street, Markeaton Park, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £80 fine and £60 costs.

Joe Goddard, 31, of Crawley Way, Chellaston, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 180 hours’ unpaid work and £60 costs.

Melanie Hulmes, 38, of Chillam Way, Boulton Moor, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed nine rehabilitation activity days.

Kyle McKay, 33, of Coldstream Walk, Sinfin, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 12 weeks’ jailed suspended for 12 months.

Kieron Smith, 20, of Shelly Drive, Sinfin, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20 rehabilitation activity days and £60 costs.

Jamie Diggory, 40, of Copse Rise, Midway, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £230 fine, £92 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Stephen Martin, 52, of Slindon Croft, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely at 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £107 fine, £43 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Senger Yussuf, 37, of Warner Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely at 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £115 fine, £46 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Tracy Meakin, 45, of Glebe Crescent, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £422 fine, £169 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Paul Connett, 58, of Burland Green Lane, Ashbourne: Guilty of driving with a worn tyre. Handed six-month driving ban, £192 fine, £77 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Sarah King, 39, of Windsor Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely at 37 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £153 fine, £161 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Anne Zigova, 38, of Cherwell Drive, Mickleover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely at 60 miles per hour – and failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Latisha Anderson, 43, of Hollis Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely at 40 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £72 fine and £29 victim surcharge.

Danyal Khan, 21, of Molineux Street, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and uninsured. Handed £120 fine, £64 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Cassandra Simmonds, 44, of Derby Road, Risley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Olivia Slack, 25, of Lansbury Avenue, Pilsley: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop for a red traffic light. Handed six penalty points, £250 fine and £100 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Scott Wells, 32, of Station House, Friden, Buxton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Leon Phillips, 27, of Lansdowne Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely at 51 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £413 fine, £166 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Jacqueline Riley, 56, of Rotherwood Road, Killamarsh: Guilty of stopping vehicle on a pelican crossing. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine and £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Kabelo Sepheklo, 35, of Kildrummy Close, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Carl Smith, 47, of Stainsby Avenue, Heanor: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £800 fine, £320 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Helen Somers, 57, of Victoria Street, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Sue Williams, 63, of Alfreton Road, Little Eaton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour. Case adjourned.