Investigation ongoing after alleged sex attack in Chesterfield

Police say an investigation is ongoing after an alleged sexual assault near Chesterfield railway station last month.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 12:44 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 12:49 pm
A man was arrested after the incident but no charges have yet been brought.

The incident is thought to have occurred in the early hours of July 25, sometime between midnight and 3am, in the location of Crow Lane.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently released on bail.

The Derbyshire Times asked Derbyshire Constabulary if any charges have been brought.

A force spokesperson said: “There is no further update.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

