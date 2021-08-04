Investigation ongoing after alleged sex attack in Chesterfield
Police say an investigation is ongoing after an alleged sexual assault near Chesterfield railway station last month.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 12:44 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 12:49 pm
The incident is thought to have occurred in the early hours of July 25, sometime between midnight and 3am, in the location of Crow Lane.
A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently released on bail.
The Derbyshire Times asked Derbyshire Constabulary if any charges have been brought.
A force spokesperson said: “There is no further update.
“An investigation is ongoing.”