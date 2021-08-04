Investigation ongoing after alleged sex attack in Chesterfield

A man was arrested after the incident but no charges have yet been brought.

The incident is thought to have occurred in the early hours of July 25, sometime between midnight and 3am, in the location of Crow Lane.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently released on bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derbyshire Times asked Derbyshire Constabulary if any charges have been brought.

A force spokesperson said: “There is no further update.

“An investigation is ongoing.”