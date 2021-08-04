Staff being supported after robbery at Derbyshire shop

Staff were threatened during a robbery at a shop in Derbyshire.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 11:56 am

The crime happened at the Spar in School Lane, Baslow, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

A man – described as being 5ft 8in tall, stocky with a ginger beard and wearing black trousers, a blue or grey hooded top and carrying a carrier bag – threatened staff and demanded money from the till.

Police are probing the crime.

Police said he left the shop with a ‘substantial’ amount of cash and drove off in a white van.

A Spar spokesperson said: “We are supporting the team members who were in the store at the time who were uninjured and helping police with Derbyshire Constabulary with their investigation.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone with CCTV that covers the area – as well as drivers who may have captured footage of the man – to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police, including reference 856-030821.

