Investigation after man dies on Derbyshire farm

An investigation is underway after a man died when he fell into a slurry pit at a farm in Derbyshire.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 1:59 pm

Derbyshire police were called to the site near Elton by the fire service at 8pm on June 14.

Officers said the man, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital but died later.

MORE: Chesterfield man appears in court accused of arson with intent after flat fire

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are investigating after a man died on a Derbyshire farm.

The Health and Safety Executive has been asked to prepare a file for the coroner.

Slurry is used by farmers as a natural fertiliser for their crops.

Derbyshire