Investigation after man dies on Derbyshire farm
An investigation is underway after a man died when he fell into a slurry pit at a farm in Derbyshire.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 1:59 pm
Derbyshire police were called to the site near Elton by the fire service at 8pm on June 14.
Officers said the man, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital but died later.
The Health and Safety Executive has been asked to prepare a file for the coroner.
Slurry is used by farmers as a natural fertiliser for their crops.