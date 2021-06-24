Investigation after man dies on Derbyshire farm

Derbyshire police were called to the site near Elton by the fire service at 8pm on June 14.

Officers said the man, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital but died later.

Police are investigating after a man died on a Derbyshire farm.

The Health and Safety Executive has been asked to prepare a file for the coroner.