Chesterfield man appears in court accused of arson with intent after flat fire

A 53-year-old Chesterfield man has appeared in court accused of arson with intent to endanger life after a Chesterfield flat fire.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 3:41 pm

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed yesterday that the blaze at Lansdowne Road, Chesterfield, was started deliberately.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said today: “Angel Fury, 53, of Lansdowne Road, was charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

"He appeared at South Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today and he was remanded.”

A man has been charged with arson after a Chesterfield flat fire.

Fire crews, along with police officers and paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the flat, on the second floor of a two-storey property, on Lansdowne Road, at 4.46pm on Monday, June 21.

One man was ‘self-rescued’ from the building and handed into the care of paramedics.

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire found it was the result of ‘deliberate ignition’, according to a Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson on Tuesday, June 22.

