Chesterfield man appears in court accused of arson with intent after flat fire
A 53-year-old Chesterfield man has appeared in court accused of arson with intent to endanger life after a Chesterfield flat fire.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed yesterday that the blaze at Lansdowne Road, Chesterfield, was started deliberately.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said today: “Angel Fury, 53, of Lansdowne Road, was charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
"He appeared at South Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today and he was remanded.”
Fire crews, along with police officers and paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the flat, on the second floor of a two-storey property, on Lansdowne Road, at 4.46pm on Monday, June 21.
One man was ‘self-rescued’ from the building and handed into the care of paramedics.
A joint investigation into the cause of the fire found it was the result of ‘deliberate ignition’, according to a Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson on Tuesday, June 22.