Inquest opens after man dies at busy Derbyshire roundabout

At around 9am on November 19, police received reports that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car on the northbound slip road just off Watchorn roundabout, near Alfreton.

The pedestrian, an 83-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Coroner's Court is located at the town hall.

His inquest was opened on Friday at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court, where he was named as Alan Taylor, of Pennytown Court, Somercotes.

Coroner Susan Evans said the cause of Mr Taylor’s death was ‘yet to be ascertained’.

She adjourned the inquest and offered her condolences to his loved ones.

Following the tragedy, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward – in particular any drivers with dash cam footage that may have captured the incident or the moments leading up to it.”