Chesterfield Hotel will soon be reduced to rubble

The huge property on Malkin Street has lain empty for most of the past nearly seven years now – with many describing it as an ‘eyesore’.

A borough council spokesperson said this week: “Work to complete the demolition of the Chesterfield Hotel should begin in early 2022.

The Chesterfield Hotel building.

“Most of the internal demolition work has already been completed.

“An outline planning application for the future of the site has been submitted.

“A further detailed proposal will be made in the future.”

The outline planning application – submitted by the borough council and Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd, owners of the Chesterfield Hotel – gives proposals to erect two buildings at the site after the prominent building is demolished.

One of the buildings would be up to six storeys and the other would be up to four storeys.

According to the application form, the two buildings would primarily be used as an office and a hotel.

Possible further uses to be considered include residential flats, retail, event space and food and drink establishments.

The Derbyshire Times previously asked the borough council to clarify exactly what would be in the two buildings.

The authority’s spokesperson said: “This is an application for outline planning permission for the development of the site – in principle – for a variety of potential uses as part of the wider regeneration plans for this part of the town centre.

“Therefore there is no specific detail about what will be in the two buildings and how they will operate, or any artist impressions, at this stage – this detail will come forward in a full planning application at a later date.”

Chesterfield Hotel, formerly the Station Hotel, opened in 1877 and closed in 2015, making it one of the town’s longest-running businesses.

Over the years, it was a venue for thousands of occasions – including weddings, birthday celebrations and Christmas parties – and was a major employer.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, borough council leader, said last year: “Sadly, the costs to remodel and refurbish the building to bring it back into productive use are too high, and it is deemed an unviable option as compared with redevelopment of the site."