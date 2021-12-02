Tesco comments after staff face mask criticism at north Derbyshire store

A post appeared on the Spotted – Clay Cross, Danesmoor and Surrounding Areas Facebook group which read: ‘Very disappointed Clay Cross Tesco for majority of your staff not wearing face coverings’.

The post has attracted more than 60 comments.

One resident said: “Good for them.. time to move on. There’s never been such a shift of power from the people to the government and the longer people follow rules that make zero sense the longer we stay in this situation.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco has issued a statement on staff face masks after facing criticism about its store in Clay Cross.

Another posted: “Staff on tills shouldn't need to wear one when there is the barrier there. Not as though they can breath on you through it, next you will be wanting them to wear gloves so they don't contaminate your shopping.”

In another post, a resident added: “You try standing eight to 10 hrs with a mask on and also having to cope with stroppy customers and then judge.

"Oh and by the way, I'm a customer not staff. They need a medal to work in retail.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “As we have throughout the pandemic, we are continuing to follow Government guidance to ensure the safety of our customers and colleagues.

"From Tuesday 30th November, it is a legal requirement to wear a face covering in our stores unless exempt in line with Government guidance.”