Derbyshire Police seek man in connection with sexual assault at Chesterfield bar

Police want to speak to the pictured man in relation to an incident of sexual assault.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was sexually assaulted while in The Association bar in Chesterfield in the early hours of Sunday, October 24.

The man pictured was in the area at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to him – or anyone who recognises him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 21000618756:

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form police.uk/ContactUs.