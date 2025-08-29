"If you think you can use our flags to divide us, it won't work": Derbyshire MP speaks up after St George flags appear across the county

Louise Sandher-Jones, Member of Parliament for North-East Derbyshire and an army veteran, has issued a statement after Saint George and Union Jack flags appeared across Derbyshire lamp posts and roundabouts.

The flag campaign, under the name Operation Raise the Colours, has caused a heated debate across the country with those putting up the flags claiming they were symbols of ‘national identity and patriotism’.

Others were left feeling uncomfortable by the campaign, saying they believed it was launched to ‘divide’ the country amid an immigration row, making some minority groups feel ‘less safe, intimidated, and unwelcome in their communities’.

In her statement, MP Sandher-Jones said, a former army officer and a veteran of the War in Afghanistan, said: “If you think you can use our flags to divide us, it won't work.

"We're proud to be English and British, we care for our communities, and we love our country. And love is stronger than hate.

"It's no secret I love my country dearly. It's why I chose to join the Army and why I chose to stand to be an MP: to make our wonderful country the best it can be.

“I wore the British flag on my arm almost every day for seven years, at home and abroad.

“Like many I've got bunting upstairs to celebrate our big events, from coronations to sport. With our fantastic English women's team winning the Euros, or the Red Roses in the Rugby World Cup at the moment, it's been a fab summer for England. I love to see people celebrating that.

“But as always this wouldn't be England without the rules! If it's not yours, get permission to hang flags on it. Don't mess with street signs or markings - it's a safety issue!

“If it's not made to last, it won't last. Please don't attach anything that might rip and fall onto a windscreen. Please fly the Union flag the right way up!”

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill said that the flags would be assessed individually on a risk basis to ensure that roads and pavements were safe. They would only be removed if they pose a danger to road or pavement users.