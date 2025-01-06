Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concern has been raised about the impact that traffic to and from a proposed new supermarket will have on a congested road near Chesterfield.

Aldi’s application for consent to build a store on Ringwood Road, Brimington has been recommended for approval by a planning officer at Chesterfield Borough Council ahead of the local authority’s committee meeting on January 13.

In a public submission to the council, Jackie Ashton wrote: “If and only if the proposed Staveley bypass is built should planning allow Aldi to put up a supermarket in this location. Traffic congestion at this location is very often horrific. There are more often than not, other works carried out along the A619, with temporarily traffic lights at various locations causing very long tailbacks. ”Aldi is always very popular. You can't just add a few hundred extra cars to the mix without exacerbating the already untenable levels for traffic. Traffic lights would be needed to route vehicles safely in and out of the car park as well as keep existing road traffic moving. But you still have the problem of the other road works in unison with the obstruction of the Aldi.”

Labour-led Chesterfield Borough Council Leader Tricia Gilby, Chesterfield Labour MP Toby Perkins and NE Derbyshire Labour MP Louise Jones have called on the Government to secure funding for the £166m Chesterfield-Staveley bypass.

The proposed new Aldi supermarket would have access onto the A

*A nearby business has raised a separate concern regarding Aldi’s application for the single storey supermarket with 130 car parking spaces on the former Robinsons Caravan site which has been vacant since March 2024.

In a letter to the borough council, the owner of Grime 2 Shine wrote: “I would like to bring it to your attention my worries regarding the upcoming demolition and works at Robinsons opposite my valeting and detailing business. I would like it taken into account I have concerns over the amount of dust and debris content in the air which will affect my business over the coming months as it will have a detriment to the end quality of work to the vehicles that are being valeted and polished.”