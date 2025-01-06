'We're delighted that the planning officer has recommended approval for our new store in Brimington' says Aldi director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning discount supermarket Aldi’s proposal for a new store near Chesterfield has been recommended for approval by a council’s planning officer.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee is due to make a decision on Monday, January 13 on the application to build the new store at Ringwood Road, Brimington.

Forty new jobs and a £5million investment into the area are being offered by Aldi. The proposal is seen as a beneficial redevelopment of a site which has been vacant since Robinsons Caravans ceased operations there in March 2024.

Mark Stringer, real estate director at Aldi, said: "We're delighted that the planning officer has recommended approval for our new store in Brimington. We have worked closely with the community to ensure our new store meets the needs of local people, and we were encouraged by the positive response from local residents during our extensive community consultation.

Front view of the proposed new Aldi store at Ringwood Road, Brimington.

"Subject to the planning committee's approval, we look forward to becoming a part of the Brimington community and contributing to its growth and prosperity."

In a report to the committee meeting next week, the officer states that in consultations Brimington Parish Council welcomed the development of the site and the creation of jobs. However, parish councillors had concerns on the effects of the increase of traffic on the A619 which was already a congested route. Of particular concern was the potential tailbacks that would be caused by traffic attempting to turn right into the supermarket car park, and also for customers who wish to exit the car park and turn right. The parish council asked that consideration is given to traffic management before any development of the site is undertaken. The highways authority said there would not be a severe impact on congestion or an unacceptable impact on highway safety and there are no justifiable grounds on which an objection could be maintained.

Fifty-nine comments in favour of the plan were submitted directly to Aldi and passed on to the borough council.

Steve Waller of Ringwood Road wrote: “It will give access to good value for money food for a significant population, many of whom do not drive.”

Aerial impression of the proposed new Aldi store site at Ringwood Road, Brimington.

Brimington resident Andrew Banyard wrote: “I know there are concerns around extra traffic but I believe this would be offset by a decrease in traffic to Tesco Extra and the other stores around it. The transition to EVs over the coming years also relieves the impact of any emissions.”

Most of the comments raised the same points including that the additional jobs would be a huge benefit to the community, that the site is accessible by public transport, bike and walking which would mean less use of cars and a reduction in carbon footprint.