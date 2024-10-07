Government urged to act on Chesterfield-Staveley Bypass funding - as council and MPs back scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire council’s bid to persuade the Government to continue working with them on the stalled £166m Chesterfield-Staveley Bypass scheme has been given a boost by backing from a fellow local authority and regional MPs.

The Conservative-led county council has been overseeing the Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route project which hopes to reduce traffic congestion, create new jobs and open up a growth corridor for businesses as part of a series of schemes for the region tied-up with the Staveley Vision Masterplan.

And in its bid to get the scheme on the road, Labour-led Chesterfield Borough Council Leader Tricia Gilby, Chesterfield Labour MP Toby Perkins and NE Derbyshire Labour MP Louise Jones have all called on the Labour Government to secure funding for the scheme after a recent site visit.

County Cllr Carolyn Renwick, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, said: “The Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route is one of the most significant economic growth opportunities in the East Midlands.

Ne Derbyshire Mp Louise Jones, Second Left, Chesterfield Mp Toby Perkins, Third Left, With Chesterfield Borough Council Leader, Cllr Tricia Gilby, Third Right, At The Chesterfield Staveley Bypass Regeneration Scheme Site

“It has the capacity to deliver the Government’s growth agenda by reclaiming brownfield land and facilitating forward jobs, homes and environmental benefits at scale, ensuring an old industrial site is brought back to life.

“With our partners, Chesterfield Borough Council, Harworth Estates and The Devonshire Group, we want to work with Government to deliver this transformational investment that will bring widespread benefits to communities along the Staveley Corridor and join the dots with other strategic investments in Chesterfield and across Derbyshire’s northern growth zone.”

However, following the council’s realised multi-million budget deficit for the 2023/24 financial year and beyond it paused work in late 2023 on the planned 6km Chesterfield to Staveley Bypass project to await confirmation of any Government funding for the scheme.

And following a General Election, in July, 2024, with a change of Government from Conservative to Labour and claims by the new administration that it has been left with a £22bn black hole in the public’s finances, plans for the bypass still remain unresolved.

The New Bypass Between Chesterfield And Staveley, Which Will Begin Here At The Sainsbury'S Roundabout, Has Been Welcomed By Residents And Councillors.

Derbyshire County Council has stated the Department for Transport is reviewing its capital programme but the outcome for the bypass remains unknown after the county council submitted a business case which has not yet been approved or rejected.

The Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route project hopes to open up disused former industrial land for housing including an estimated 1,800 new homes, create an estimated 3,400 jobs from new businesses, and reduce congestion and pollution for Brimington and Staveley, with plans for a growth corridor with a 150 hectares of brownfield land developments.

It was reported as the county’s most expensive, proposed infrastructure scheme after its costs increased to £166 million in December, 2022, and it had been hoped that a Government decision about the funding would have been announced.

Derbyshire County Council originally submitted an outline business case to the former Conservative Government after working closely with Chesterfield Borough Council seeking £141m to support delivery of the project.

And a local contribution of £25m was also required to fund the overall scheme which would bring its grand total cost to £166m.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader, Cllr Tricia Gilby, was joined by Chesterfield MP Mr Perkins and NE Derbyshire MP Ms Jones, borough council and county council officers, and landowners Harworth Group and The Devonshire Group, during the recent site visit to discuss the potential of the Staveley Growth Corridor.

It is hoped the Staveley Growth Corridor and the proposed bypass will help bring in new homes, jobs, a primary school and leisure opportunities centred on the Chesterfield Canal.

If the proposed 6km road goes ahead it is also hoped that it will unlock the development of the former Staveley Works site for new housing, commercial units and community spaces, and also the former Staveley Chemical Works site for employment uses.

Any investment in the new road is also expected to support many of the projects currently being delivered through the Government-funded £25.2m Staveley Town Deal.

Cllr Gilby said: “We couldn’t be better placed to realise the enormous potential of the Staveley Growth Corridor.

“The public and private sector are fully aligned in terms of their shared commitment to delivering 1,300 new homes and separately building a commercial estate that will support the creation of 6,400 new jobs over a five to ten-year horizon.

“Our collective ability to do this is however reliant on Government support for the Chesterfield Staveley Regeneration Route and trying to secure this is a priority action. It is therefore very encouraging to have the full support of our local MPs and East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward.

“We want Chesterfield to be a thriving borough and working together as partners we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to deliver long-lasting change and future prosperity for communities that are still recovering from the decline of mining and other traditional industries.”

Chesterfield Borough Council Chief Executive Huw Bowen previously stated he had been buoyed by the prospect of the Staveley Bypass project as part of the wider Staveley Vision Master Plan which features the Government-backed £25.2m Staveley Town Deal regeneration scheme.

And both Liberal Democrat Chesterfield Borough Cllr Paul Holmes and Chesterfield MP Toby Mr Perkins had hoped that after the Conservative Government scrapped plans for the northern leg of the HS2 high-speed rail link beyond the East Midlands due to costs there would be more support for other transport schemes like the Chesterfield to Staveley Bypass.

Mr Perkins said: “The Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route is vitally important to the regeneration of Staveley and alongside improving traffic flows for everyone, it is likely to lead to thousands of new jobs and hundreds of new homes.

“It is important that money is found to complete the detailed land investigation work which is needed to provide certainty on the costs of the clean-up and construction.

“And after that we need confirmed approval that the funding for the road will be made available.

“I will be stressing the importance of this to the new Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, alongside our new Mayor Claire Ward and other local politicians and business leaders.”

The long-awaited 3.7mile Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route scheme is hoped to run from the roundabout, at Sainsbury’s supermarket, on the A619, in Chesterfield, to the Heritage Green Estate before finishing at Hall Lane, in Staveley.

MP Ms Jones said: “There is huge potential for the Regeneration Route to unlock the homes and jobs that our community needs.

“I’m determined that we grab this opportunity with both hands. I’ll be working with Toby Perkins, Claire Ward and our local councils to secure the funding we need to get the project up and running.”

Harworth Group and The Devonshire Group have both submitted planning applications to Chesterfield Borough Council to develop their respective parts of the former Staveley Works site, which if fulfilled could generate an additional £205m of ‘spend’ per annum into the local economy, according to the borough council.

The Devonshire Group is also exploring how it can redevelop the adjacent former Staveley Chemical Works site for employment uses.

However, these proposals are dependent on the delivery of the Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route which is expected to unlock other regeneration and development opportunities in the Staveley area, relieve road congestion and improve air quality if it is built.

Jo Neville, Harworth Group’s regional head of planning, said:“The walk around the site and the previous visits from the East Midlands Mayor earlier in the summer show real commitment from the region’s leaders to addressing local housing need and creating opportunities for communities.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to work with our partners in Chesterfield to deliver at Staveley Works and hope the Government recognises the strategic case for investing in this part of the country as part of its national growth agenda.”

East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward has indicated her support for the bypass regeneration scheme as the former Staveley Chemical Works site together with the former Hartington Colliery site have been earmarked to be part of the East Midlands Combined County Authority’s proposed East Midlands Investment Zone’s plans to attract new green technology, create jobs and advance manufacturing businesses.

Andy Byrne, Group Property Development Director at The Devonshire Group, said: “We are committed to helping bring the successful regeneration of this once thriving industrial heartland to fruition, so it is reassuring to see and hear the continued support of local politicians.

“With plans submitted and the support from local stakeholders, we’re raring to get started, so all that’s left is commitment from the Department for Transport to help deliver the new route and unlock this once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

But the county council has stressed it wants to work with the Government to deliver the Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route which it has described as a priority in its overall Council Plan as funding for the road project is currently being considered by the Department for Transport.

Derbyshire County Council has blamed its financial struggles on high inflation rates, a lack of Government funding, the impact of Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis, and rising costs and demands on services all of which have placed a heavy strain on all local authorities.

The Government will announce its autumn budget on October 30 amid concerns about available funding for regeneration schemes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has warned the budget will be ‘painful’ and ‘tough action’ will be needed.