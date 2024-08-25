Built by one of the the early industrialists who made the Derwent Valley world famous, Riber Castle stands on a hilltop south of Matlock, a landmark on the horizon for hundreds—maybe thousands—of homes, gardens, viewpoints and postcards. It has been a fixture in the community’s field of vision since 1862.

It is hard to think of a more public position to carry out a massive restoration effort over almost quarter of a century, but that did not stop Alan Wright, 79, and son Rob, 49, two men who like their privacy enough that they declined to be photographed for this story.

Rob, who has driven the project to completion over the past three years, said: “It was my dad’s idea. He’d looked at it up on the hill for many years and loved the building.

“He’s very much into old buildings and local history. The castle was slowly falling down and he thought it was very important that people would see it still there for years to come.

“When the opportunity arose he grabbed it with both hands. One day a friend stopped him in the street and said they’d seen the castle in an estate agent’s window. He went straight there and said, ‘Tell me more.’”

Alan, born and raised in Youlgreave, completed the purchase in 2000. Rob will not say how much was paid at the time or invested later. For a rough idea, individual apartment prices start at £450,000.

At the time, the site had most recently been used as a zoo and the castle was an empty shell.

Rob said: “It had a very solid outer skin, back in those days everything was built so well. But the roof had been removed years ago and there was very little left of anything else. There were trees and grass growing inside.

“I wasn’t really involved then but I remember a feeling of excitement. At the same time, it was very daunting. Dad was in his mid-50s and we could all see what a mammoth task was in front of him.”

The Wright family has a diverse portfolio of business interests in the Dales economy, ranging from car parts to home care and real estate, and Alan had previously tried his hand at renovations – but Riber was an entirely different prospect.

Rob said: “He’d done some new builds and renovated an old chapel and school house, always very hands-on.

“Over the years, several people, including many more experienced developers, said he was vas very, very brave to take this on. He didn’t let that phase him.

“He’s always seen the end point in his mind, and everything that could be done with it, and that’s driven him on all the way through.”

The first test of that determination was the six years it took to come up with plans which would make the project economically viable, and then secure the necessary permissions from Derbyshire Dales District Council and English Heritage, given the building’s grade II listed status.

Rob said: “It was essential to everyone involved, including dad, that the castle took precedence and got restored, but to restore the castle alone would have cost so much that it would be almost impossible. We had to look at the whole site.

“It took a long time to come up with the right proposals while making sure the views from Matlock were unaffected.”

He added: “It means a lot to people in Matlock, you can see it from so many houses, there are even roads with names like Riber View. It was important that whatever we did we got people on board with it.”

Remedial work on the castle walls eventually got under way in 2007, with Alan leading a skeleton workforce for a decade at what Rob says was “a reasonable pace”.

Despite the widespread interest in the building, Alan kept most progress on site quietly hidden from view, leaving others to speculate that his dream may never be realised.

In 2017, circumstances meant Alan took a break from his labours until 2021, when Rob took the lead, retooled and approached the task with fresh energy and a squad specialist contractors.

Rob said: “I’ve worked in the family businesses since I was 19 and spoken to dad almost every day of that, but I was busy with other projects and this was his baby.

“His love for the building rubbed off on me though. It would be difficult not to become passionate about a project like this. It’s always been important to him to be contributing to local history and, in an even smaller way, I’ve been helping with that.”

He added: “There were never any major setbacks or crisis points. The only things that have tended to take time are things that were out of our hands, waiting for reports or third parties.

“The biggest challenge was really in ensuring we got the right team in place, working together to get it finished.”

The new interior of the building had to accommodate many more residents that its original inhabitant – the textile magnate John Smedley, in whose name the house became known as Smedley’s Folly, due to problems supplying water up hill.

Even so, Alan was keen to ensure its new era echoed previous ones wherever possible.

Rob said: “Dad always very much had in mind how Mr Smedley would have done it. With an empty shell that’s difficult to do but there were clues in the fabric of the building – you can see where things would have been.

“We’ve got a handful of photos from when Mr Smedley lived there, you can see the shape of the original roof which we’ve followed as best we can. One of the main things is the large central atrium, which would have been almost like his lounge, but for us had to serve a different purpose.”

Of all the careful details in the new design, the ornate atrium ceiling is perhaps the most eye-catching with its intricate paintwork all done by Alan’s own hand.

Rob said: “A lot of people walk in, see that and say wow. They have been astonished that the owner would take so much time to painstakingly do that himself. It shows his love for the property.

“The thing that gives me the greatest satisfaction is seeing people’s faces when they come in, and knowing that this landmark people love has been saved for years to come.

"We have had members of the Smedley family visit in the past and a historian from the company has been several times. It matters to us that they could see what we've done for their ancestor's home.”

He added: “I’d like to think dad is very proud of what he’s managed to do, and realises that he has contributed to the history of Matlock.”

Final touches on the 26 apartments are due to be completed over the next few weeks, but they are actually just the first phase of the overall masterplan expected to take another three years.

Next will come the conversion of several outbuildings including the stable, saddlery and coach house into standalone homes, and the third phase will see ten new-build homes constructed in the castle grounds.

Despite the obvious appeal of the location for holiday rentals, especially with its communal gym and spa facilities, Rob is keen to see the property permanently occupied and says there are restrictions in place to guarantee that.

He added: “We’ve put the apartments on the market with two estate agents, Dales & Peaks locally and Savills nationally, and they’ve done a fantastic job so far in getting the word out and we’ve had a lot of interest.

“We’ve never planned to live there ourselves. I can see the castle from where I live now. We've talked about perhaps keeping one apartment back to use as a family, but we hope to create a nice community up there and, from speaking to potential buyers, that's what they want too. Whoever they are, I hope they’ll wake up in the morning and enjoy the views.”

For more details on the properties for sale, visit dalesandpeaks.co.uk or savills.com.

