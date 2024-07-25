Riber Castle, which overlooks Matlock as one of the area’s most recognisable landmarks, was last used as residential accommodation in the 1930s, in between spells as a boarding school and a zoo, before falling into a fire-damaged ruin amid several aborted restoration plans in the 21st century.

Back in 2009 I was invited to visit the castle to find out about the ambitious project, which had launched the previous year, to convert it into luxury apartments.

As we donned hard hats to walk around the building site at the grade II-listed structure it was clear to see the scale of the project with developers explaining they were preserving the Matlock landmark for the future.

The building was still very much a shell with the roof set to be put on the following year.

At the time, the team hoped to open the first show home to the public the following year and an army of professionals were pressing ahead with renovation work to convert the castle into 26 luxury apartments.

The once crowning glory of the town had become a weather-ravaged ruin, but developers said they hoped it would become like a small village in its own right and remain a feature for the town.

The work carried out included building the ground-floor apartment blocks and a first floor gallery, and installing an underground room to house a boiler and connecting electricity.

Site director, Ivan White, said the castle was planned to be restored in two and a half years.

He added: “The castle was in a very dilapidated state and there has been a great deal of work carried out inside to restore the walls. It would have been a potential problem as time went on but now all the walls have been made structurally sound.

“From our point of view it is much more favourable and better to restore the castle to its former glory and style. We are taking real care and attention to bring this castle back. It will be like a small village in its own right and will remain a place of beauty.”

Alan Wright acquired the castle in 2000, fulfilling his lifelong dream.

Work commenced in 2008 and over the proceeding 16 years craftsman and women in Derbyshire have toiled to restore the fabric of the castle.

24 years after the castle was purchased Mr Wright’s dream has finally been realised and Riber is restored into homes, offering some of the finest views in England.

Riber was built by John Smedley in 1862 as his private home. But Smedley died a decade later and the property was occupied by his wife, Caroline, until her death in 1892.

The building was subsequently used as a boys’ school and as an emergency food supply depot during the Second World War.

The castle was added to the nation’s list of buildings of historic and architectural interest in 1950.

In 1962, the castle was sold to a Sheffield school teacher, David Cliffe, who formed Fauna Reserve Limited to develop the castle as a wildlife reserve. The project opened the following year and continued until 2000 when Cross Tower Ventures bought Riber and closed the business.

