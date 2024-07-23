Riber Castle, which overlooks Matlock as one of the area’s most recognisable landmarks, was last used as residential accommodation in the 1930s, in between spells as a boarding school and a zoo, before falling into a fire-damaged ruin amid several aborted restoration plans in the 21st century.

A day some thought may never arrive, on Friday July 19, the first new homes in the grade II listed property went on the market last week with price tags fit for such an exclusive address.

Matlock estate agents Dales & Peaks are marketing three flats in the castle for £650,000 to £950,000, promising “a unique blend of historic charm and modern sophistication.”

A spokesperson for the agents said: “24 years after the Castle was purchased the Wright family's dreams has finally been realised and Riber Castle is restored. The external elevations and form of the original castle, whilst developing an entirely new interior with the formation of 26 apartments offering some of the finest views in England.

“A true labour of love, the conversion of Riber Castle has been the mission of one local family for over a decade. Today, Riber's future is once again secured for future generations to look on at this iconic building and for a lucky few to call their home.”

Built in the 1860s by local industrialist John Smedley – scion of the famous family knitwear company – when the current owners purchased the property in 2001 only the external walls remained – a period immortalised by the castle’s appearance in the 2004 film Dead Man’s Shoes.

The development has split and extended the interior into leasehold flats of one, two or three bedrooms, the cheapest of which will go on the market at £500,000, including duplexes, ‘tower suites’ in the corner turrets and some private balconies looking across the Derwent Valley.

Homeowners will have access to a communal orangery, courtyard gardens, spa, steam room and gym, and magnificent entrance hall and grand central staircase with added lift access.

For more details, visit dalesandpeaks.co.uk, call 01246 567540 or find the properties listed on rightmove.co.uk.