Ian Van Dahl to DJ at couple’s New Year’s Eve wedding in Chesterfield

Stephen Brown, 45, and Danielle Machent, 43, of Alfreton, will tie the knot at Chesterfield' s Casa Hotel.

Danielle said: “IVD is doing the whole reception.

“We got him through a close friend of Stephen’s, McSniper.

“We’re really excited – and finally we are certain it’s happening.

“Every day for a while we’ve woken up and checked the news because of the Covid situation, worried it was going to get cancelled.

“Fern Jacques-Smith, the wedding planner at the Casa, has been amazing every step of the way.”

Stephen's friend McSniper and Ian Van Dahl, who will DJ at the wedding.

Earlier this week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed there will be no more coronavirus restrictions implemented in England ahead of the New Year, meaning New Year's Eve events can go ahead as planned – but people are urged to exercise caution and, for example, take a lateral flow test before attending.