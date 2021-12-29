Police probe after young man found with several injuries in Derbyshire town on Christmas Day
Police are appealing for information after a man was found injured in a Derbyshire town in the early hours of Christmas Day.
Just after 1.30am on Saturday, officers received a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service stating that a man had been found with a head injury in Breach Road, Heanor.
The 29-year-old man was taken to hospital and treated for injuries which include several fractures to his jaw, severe bruising to his eyes, and a bleed on the brain. The injuries are not being treated as life-threatening or life-changing.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Breach Road area between midnight and 1.35am, who may be able to provide information on the circumstances which led to the man’s injuries.
“Equally, if you were driving in the area and have dash cam footage which may be of use to officers, we would also ask you to contact us.”
Quote reference 21*748526 in any correspondence.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101