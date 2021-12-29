Coronavirus update from Chesterfield Royal Hospital as total number of Covid-related deaths passes 500

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Royal confirmed a total of 502 people had died with the virus since the start of the pandemic, and condolences have been expressed to everyone who has lost a loved one.

At around noon on Wednesday, there were 43 patients with confirmed Covid-19 at the Royal – two of whom were receiving critical care. In the hospital’s last update to the Derbyshire Times around a week ago, there were 24 patients with confirmed coronavirus – five of whom were in intensive care.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The spokesperson said on Wednesday that there were no confirmed cases of the Omicron variant at the hospital.

Latest Government data shows 1,359 people in Chesterfield had a confirmed positive test result for coronavirus between December 22 and December 28 – an increase of 102.5 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

In North East Derbyshire, 1,213 people had a confirmed positive test result for coronavirus between December 22 and December 28 – an increase of 82.4 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

In Bolsover, 800 people had a confirmed positive test result for coronavirus between December 22 and December 28 – an increase of 62.6 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

The total number of deaths registered across Derbyshire county and Derby city where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate currently stands at 3,286.

A record 117,093 coronavirus cases were reported in England on Tuesday as the Omicron variant continues to spread – but UK hospital patient numbers are still way below January's peak.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson again urged people to come forward for their vaccines and booster shot.

“If you're not vaccinated, you're eight times more likely to get into hospital altogether,” he said.

“So it's a great thing to do. It's very, very important. Get boosted for yourself, and enjoy New Year sensibly and cautiously.”

Earlier this week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed there will be no more restrictions implemented in England ahead of the New Year, meaning New Year's Eve parties can go ahead as planned – but people are urged to exercise caution and, for example, take a lateral flow test before attending events.